University of Gujrat fined Rs100,000 for failing to implement harassment code

The Ombudsperson Punjab, Nabila Hakim Khan, has fined the University of Gujrat Rs 1 lakh for its failure to form a harassment committee and display the harassment code of conduct, as mandated under the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace and the Punjab Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act 2021.

The Ombudsperson emphasized that all institutions—public, semi-government, and private—are required to establish a harassment inquiry committee and display the legal draft of the harassment code in a language understood by the institution's members.

The university has been given seven days to pay the fine, with the risk of contempt of court proceedings if the deadline is not met.

