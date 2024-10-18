Friday, October 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

University of Gujrat fined Rs100,000 for failing to implement harassment code

University of Gujrat fined Rs100,000 for failing to implement harassment code
Web Desk
11:54 AM | October 18, 2024
Regional, Lahore

The Ombudsperson Punjab, Nabila Hakim Khan, has fined the University of Gujrat Rs 1 lakh for its failure to form a harassment committee and display the harassment code of conduct, as mandated under the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace and the Punjab Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act 2021.

The Ombudsperson emphasized that all institutions—public, semi-government, and private—are required to establish a harassment inquiry committee and display the legal draft of the harassment code in a language understood by the institution's members.

The university has been given seven days to pay the fine, with the risk of contempt of court proceedings if the deadline is not met.
 

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1729229262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024