Urgency of implementing tobacco harm reduction in Pakistan

Pakistan is grappling with a significant public health challenge due to the widespread prevalence of smoking. Despite various efforts over the years, millions of people continue to smoke, putting themselves at risk from harmful chemicals. The current policies have not been effective, leaving the country vulnerable to long-term repercussions.

A recently published global report titled ‘Integrating Harm Reduction into Tobacco Control’ highlighted that over 1.2 million lives in Pakistan could potentially be saved through a more effective approach – one that focuses on reducing the harms associated with smoking. This key finding was echoed at the recent Initiative on Risk Reduction and Dependable Alternatives (IRADA) seminar, where public health officials, NGO representatives, and tobacco control experts called for the urgent implementation of Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies.

Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Junaid, a researcher and policy adviser, emphasized the importance of THR, saying, “The right time has arrived to switch to far more effective and globally accepted tobacco harm reduction strategies if we wish to save more than 1.2 million precious lives in Pakistan. THR products like oral nicotine pouches carry significantly fewer risks than smoking. It’s about making a shift that works for people, reducing the harms they are exposed to while recognizing that not everyone is on the same path.” He noted that THR products could reduce toxic exposure by 80% and lower smoking-related causes of premature death by 70%.

Dr. Junaid further explained that the London report aims to provide policymakers and public health experts with a clear understanding of the potential benefits of adopting THR. By incorporating these alternatives, Pakistan can significantly reduce smoking-related diseases and deaths.