WCLA completes conservation of Kashmiri Gate

LAHORE - The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed the conservation project of the Kashmiri Gate, which is one of the 13 gates in the Walled City of Lahore. According to WCLA sources here on Thursday, the estimate cost of this project was Rs 11.47 million. WCLA initiated the project on November 7, 2023 whereas it was now completed. According to history, the gate gets its name as it faces the direction towards Kashmir. Historically, traders and merchants coming from Kashmir entered Lahore from this gate. According to the officials of WCLA the objective of conserving Kashmiri Gate was to preserve the heritage of the walled city to keep it intact for the historical exploration of the region. WCLA Conservation Director Najam ul Saqib said that in the conservation project, the process of surface rendering had been done on the gate. “The structure of the gate had been consolidated. Similarly, Fresco-lining on the gate had been renovated to give the actual outlook of the gate. Floor around the gate had been repaired for the smooth access of the visitors. The cemented fortification, also known as Pucca Qilai, had been done to the walls and roof of the gate. Apart from this, commercial activity around the gate had been ceased, and all the encroachment construction had been removed. Moreover, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) had also worked on the electricity of the region. For which, it had taken some significant steps to provide electricity for the Kashmiri Gate’s illumination and the commercial activity inside the bazar,” he added. Before the renovation of the gate, the doors were not functional. However, since the project had been completed, the doors of Kashmiri Gate had been made functional to open and close the passage. About the renovation of Kashmiri Gate, WCLA Media and Marketing Director Tania Qureshi, said, “Our efforts on the Kashmiri Gate have focused on retaining its authentic structure and appearance. Through our renovation initiative, we have enhanced its accessibility for visitors by halting commercial activities, allowing the gate’s original character to be fully restored. In conserving the Kashmiri Gate and other landmarks of the walled city, we are successfully preserving the cultural heritage of our nation.” The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) DG Kamran Lashari said, “Recognizing the historical importance of the gates of the walled city, our institution prioritizes their preservation.

Kashmiri Gate, which once facilitated vibrant commercial exchanges, stands out as a heritage landmark. The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is dedicated to ensuring that this gate’s historical essence is preserved for visitors and future generations to explore”.