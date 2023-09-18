1st PFF, AFC-supported Sports Medicine Conference concludes in Lahore

The first PFF, AFC-supported Sports Medicine Conference concluded in Lahore.

Dato' Dr. Gurcharan Singh, the Head of Sports Medicine at the Asian Football Federation, was in attendance, alongside Dr. Zohreh Haratian, who serves as the Head of Sports Medicine for the Iranian Football Federation, Edna Caprio, the Deputy Head of Sports Medicine at the AFC, Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, Member FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, the Secretary of Emergency Services in Punjab. Completing the distinguished lineup were Dr. Asif Tufail, the Director General of Sports Board Punjab and Dr. Azam Khan, who holds the position of Chief Medical Officer at the Pakistan Football Federation.



This event was conducted in collaboration with the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). Esteemed instructors from across the globe generously imparted their wisdom and skills to local doctors and physiotherapists, shedding light on a wide range of topics within the field of sports medicine. Additionally, the conference included two eagerly awaited workshops.

The first workshop was dedicated to the training of sports emergencies, equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary skills to respond effectively to sports-related medical crises. The second workshop delved into the comprehensive landscape of drugs and doping in sports, providing participants with a deep understanding of this vital subject.

Dato' Dr. Gurcharan Singh, the Head of Sports Medicine at the Asian Football Federation, expressed his views by stating: "I extend my congratulations to the Pakistan Football Federation for hosting a highly organized Sports Medicine workshop. The AFC remains committed to supporting PFF in this endeavor."

On the occasion, NC member Muhammad Shahid Khokhar stated that sports is more than a social activity and now has become an industry which has made it highly competitive. He stressed the importance of disseminating this knowledge to the grassroots level, where the majority of athletes originate.

Dr. Azam Khan, serving as the Chief Medical Officer of PFF, expressed his gratitude towards the AFC delegation and Workshop participants. He underscored the significance of sports medicine as an indispensable component of development strategies.

The speakers illuminated the audience with valuable perspectives on the development of sports medicine within their own nations, providing valuable insights into the worldwide progress and emerging trends in this vital domain. As the workshop drew to a close on its last day, shields and certificates were presented to the distinguished guests and participants in recognition of their contributions and attendance.