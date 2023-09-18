35 ibex die of animal disease at Kirthar National Park

JAMSHORO - At least 35 wild goats died of a highly contagious ani­mal disease, PPR, at Kirthar National Park, reported on Sunday. Sindh Wildlife Pro­tection Agency has taken notice of the deaths of wild goat. Deputy Conservator Hyderabad Wajid Shaikh has confirmed death of 35 Ibex owing to disease. “The samples of the animals will be taken and sent to labo­ratories in Karachi, Islam­abad, Tando Jam and Lahore to establish the cause of deaths of animals,” Wildlife official said. Deputy Conser­vator wildlife has said that a letter also written to the Livestock Department for vaccination of animals. Ac­cording to earlier reports, over 100 wild goats at Kirthar National Park have been infected by the dis­ease. The Wildlife Depart­ment workers shifting the ailing animals to another place. Experts said that the wild goats have been infect­ed by the Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) disease and stressed for vaccination of the animals. “At first, the nose and eyes of the animal affected by the deadly dis­ease and the ailing animal dies within three to four days,” sources said.