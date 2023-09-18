35 ibex die of animal disease at Kirthar National Park

JAMSHORO - At least 35 wild goats died of a highly contagious animal disease, PPR, at Kirthar National Park, reported on Sunday. Sindh Wildlife Protection Agency has taken notice of the deaths of wild goat. Deputy Conservator Hyderabad Wajid Shaikh has confirmed death of 35 Ibex owing to disease. “The samples of the animals will be taken and sent to laboratories in Karachi, Islamabad, Tando Jam and Lahore to establish the cause of deaths of animals,” Wildlife official said. Deputy Conservator wildlife has said that a letter also written to the Livestock Department for vaccination of animals. According to earlier reports, over 100 wild goats at Kirthar National Park have been infected by the disease. The Wildlife Department workers shifting the ailing animals to another place. Experts said that the wild goats have been infected by the Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) disease and stressed for vaccination of the animals. “At first, the nose and eyes of the animal affected by the deadly disease and the ailing animal dies within three to four days,” sources said.