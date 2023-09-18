7,363 dengue fever suspects visit Rwp’s health facilities; 634 declared positive

Rawalpindi-As many as 7,363 dengue fever suspects had been brought to the district’s health facilities during 2023, out of which 634 were declared positive.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC) Dr Sajjad Mehmood said that during the last 24 hours, 45 more tested positive for the dangerous virus while 116 were admitted to district health facilities of which 84 were confirmed cases.

He added that district health facilities had allocated 194 beds for dealing with the dengue patients.

Dr Sajjad informed that 550 patients were discharged after treatment while presently nine patients were in critical condition.

The Rawalpindi administration had registered around 2,876 FIRs, sealed 531 premises, issued tickets to 870, and a fine of Rs 4,907,000 imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2023. Dr Sajjad said that anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance from January 1 to date checked 4,887,178 houses and found dengue larvae at 33,713 homes. Similarly, during outdoor surveillance the teams inspected 1,890,858 spots and detected larvae at 6,105 places, he added.

The health officer said that disease prevention was the government’s priority, and the district health administration worked day and night to avoid the possible outbreak. He added that the last two days’ rains had increased the threat of mosquito breeding which needed to be tackled immediately.

Dr Sajjad said that puddles of water, which get stagnant due to rain, become breeding grounds for mosquitoes and spread diseases like malaria and dengue fever.

He also urged the residents to adopt precautionary measures as September was crucial for dengue spread.