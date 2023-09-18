Monday, September 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister calls on UAE Ambassador

Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister calls on UAE Ambassador
Staff Reporter
September 18, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -  Care­taker Information Minister of Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, met on Sunday with Deputy Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Rashid Al AlIs­sues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting held at the UAE Embassy. In the meeting between the caretaker minister and the deputy am­bassador, investment opportu­nities in Balochistan were also discussed. Jan Achakzai invited the UAE Deputy Ambassador to visit Quetta on behalf of the Balochistan Government. Wel­coming the goodwill gesture, the Deputy Ambassador of the UAE accepted the invita­tion and assured that he would soon visit Quetta. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1694921853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023