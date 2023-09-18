Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister calls on UAE Ambassador

QUETTA - Care­taker Information Minister of Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, met on Sunday with Deputy Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Rashid Al AlIs­sues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting held at the UAE Embassy. In the meeting between the caretaker minister and the deputy am­bassador, investment opportu­nities in Balochistan were also discussed. Jan Achakzai invited the UAE Deputy Ambassador to visit Quetta on behalf of the Balochistan Government. Wel­coming the goodwill gesture, the Deputy Ambassador of the UAE accepted the invita­tion and assured that he would soon visit Quetta.