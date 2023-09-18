Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister calls on UAE Ambassador

QUETTA - Caretaker Information Minister of Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, met on Sunday with Deputy Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Rashid Al AlIssues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting held at the UAE Embassy. In the meeting between the caretaker minister and the deputy ambassador, investment opportunities in Balochistan were also discussed. Jan Achakzai invited the UAE Deputy Ambassador to visit Quetta on behalf of the Balochistan Government. Welcoming the goodwill gesture, the Deputy Ambassador of the UAE accepted the invitation and assured that he would soon visit Quetta.