Monday, September 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CAA ‘calls’ meeting in Dubai to discuss Islamabad airport outsourcing

CAA ‘calls’ meeting in Dubai to discuss Islamabad airport outsourcing
Web Desk
1:35 PM | September 18, 2023
National

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has ‘summoned’ a meeting in Dubai to discuss the matters related to the outsourcing of the Islamabad airport.

According to sources, the CAA administration has summoned a meeting in Dubai on September 26. International companies have been given invitations to attend the meeting for outsourcing of the airport.

The federal government issued tenders to seek applications for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport for 15 years.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the interested bidders have been directed to submit their applications in favour of CAA an Rs5,000 fee by November 8.

Last month, the government decided to outsource Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad International Airports.

Sources said the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, China and Saudi Arabia are taking special interest in outsourcing all three airports۔

Following the decision to outsource, the CAA unions launched a protest movement. After continued protest, Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad called on the leaders of the unions for negotiations, but talks failed.

IHC seeks FIA's response on PTI chief's post-arrest bail application in cipher case

The CAA employees are adamant in their stance and declare that they will not allow the outsourcing of airports.

Addressing the media during the protest, a spokesperson for the CAA Union asserted that the protest movement will continue until their demands are met.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023