CAA ‘calls’ meeting in Dubai to discuss Islamabad airport outsourcing

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has ‘summoned’ a meeting in Dubai to discuss the matters related to the outsourcing of the Islamabad airport.

According to sources, the CAA administration has summoned a meeting in Dubai on September 26. International companies have been given invitations to attend the meeting for outsourcing of the airport.

The federal government issued tenders to seek applications for outsourcing Islamabad International Airport for 15 years.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority, the interested bidders have been directed to submit their applications in favour of CAA an Rs5,000 fee by November 8.

Last month, the government decided to outsource Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad International Airports.

Sources said the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, China and Saudi Arabia are taking special interest in outsourcing all three airports۔

Following the decision to outsource, the CAA unions launched a protest movement. After continued protest, Aviation Minister, Khawaja Saad called on the leaders of the unions for negotiations, but talks failed.

The CAA employees are adamant in their stance and declare that they will not allow the outsourcing of airports.

Addressing the media during the protest, a spokesperson for the CAA Union asserted that the protest movement will continue until their demands are met.