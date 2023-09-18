Monday, September 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Chinese Consulate donates stationary, grants to orphan students

INP
September 18, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   In a humble show of philanthropism, the Chinese Consulate Karachi has kick-started 1st package of donations of educational stuff as well as a special grant to 1202 orphan students of Gwadar district in a ceremony held at Gwadar Business Center.

The Consulate earmarked RMB360,000 for the donation drive. The initial package was disbursed to 150 students, whereas the remaining will be distributed to the students at their respective schools. 

A ceremony of stationery and grant distribution for the deserving students of Gwadar was organised by the Consulate General of China in Karachi on Sunday.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023