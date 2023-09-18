Chinese Consulate donates stationary, grants to orphan students

ISLAMABAD - In a humble show of philanthropism, the Chinese Consulate Karachi has kick-started 1st package of donations of educational stuff as well as a special grant to 1202 orphan students of Gwadar district in a ceremony held at Gwadar Business Center.

The Consulate earmarked RMB360,000 for the donation drive. The initial package was disbursed to 150 students, whereas the remaining will be distributed to the students at their respective schools.

A ceremony of stationery and grant distribution for the deserving students of Gwadar was organised by the Consulate General of China in Karachi on Sunday.