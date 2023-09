QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Sunday congratulated Justice Qazi Faez Isa on taking oath as the 29th Chief Justice of Paki­stan (CJP). CM Domki extend­ed the felicitation after attend­ing the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Justice along with the Prime Minister at the Su­preme Court. Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan wished him the best on the assumption of the highest office of the judiciary.