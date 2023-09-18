Cop killed in NW shooting incident

Miranshah - An unidentified assailant opened fire indiscriminately on a police officer, resulting in his tragic death, stated the police on Sunday.

Authorities stated that Constable Farmanullah was en route to his residence when he was attacked by unknown gunmen who fired multiple bullets at him. He sustained several gunshot wounds and tragically lost his life.

No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for this attack. Over the past few months, North Waziristan has experienced a surge in violent incidents.

Local residents believe that unidentified armed individuals target those who advocate for peace or challenge the presence of armed groups in the region. Furthermore, militants also target individuals who support the government.

Meanwhile, a funeral prayer with state honours was conducted for the fallen police officer at the Police Lines. The ceremony was attended by police officials, district administration representatives, and local residents.”