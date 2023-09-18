Dengue surveillance under way in city

LAHORE - The anti-den­gue drive, initiated by the district admin­istration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at vari­ous points in the provincial capital. Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha on Sunday visited surroundings of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he inspected anti-den­gue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue preventive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larvae elimination. He ob­served the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Memon vis­ited Cantonment Board-5 to inspect anti-dengue arrangements at under-construc­tion commercial buildings.