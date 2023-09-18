Dengue surveillance under way in city

LAHORE - The anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha on Sunday visited surroundings of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owners about dengue preventive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larvae elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area. Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Memon visited Cantonment Board-5 to inspect anti-dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings.