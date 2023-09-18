Drew Barrymore apology: Star halts talk show until writers strike ends

LOS ANGELES - US actress Drew Barrymore has paused the premiere of her US talk show until the Hollywood strikes are over, after a backlash against her decision to resume filming. She issued a tearful on-camera apology for continuing her CBS talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show”. Barrymore was planning to return to screens today (Monday). This was despite the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike which began in May. Filming for the fourth season of her show took place earlier this week - while her three unionised writers were on strike. The 48-year-old initially refused to halt production and said the show complied with strike rules. But it sparked a huge backlash with many on social media suggesting she was not standing in solidarity with the cause. In a statement shared on Instagram on Sunday, Barrymore said: “I have listened to everyone and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. “I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today.