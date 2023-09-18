Egypt hosts 9th Arab Interior ministers’ conference on human rights

CAIRO - Cairo will host on Monday the 9th Arab interior ministers’ conference on human rights. Representatives from Arab ministries of interior, the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS) will attend the conference. The topics on the agenda include human rights guarantees during judicial investigation and detention, aligning the right to a protected private life with security requirements, and reviewing the experience of Arab ministries of interior in the field of human rights.