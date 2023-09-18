Monday, September 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Egypt hosts 9th Arab Interior ministers’ conference on human rights

Agencies
September 18, 2023
International

CAIRO - Cai­ro will host on Monday the 9th Arab interior ministers’ conference on human rights. Rep­resentatives from Arab ministries of interior, the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS) will at­tend the conference. The topics on the agenda in­clude human rights guar­antees during judicial investigation and deten­tion, aligning the right to a protected private life with security require­ments, and reviewing the experience of Arab min­istries of interior in the field of human rights.

Tags:

Agencies

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1694921853.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023