Egypt hosts 9th Arab Interior ministers’ conference on human rights

CAIRO - Cai­ro will host on Monday the 9th Arab interior ministers’ conference on human rights. Rep­resentatives from Arab ministries of interior, the General Secretariat of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, and Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS) will at­tend the conference. The topics on the agenda in­clude human rights guar­antees during judicial investigation and deten­tion, aligning the right to a protected private life with security require­ments, and reviewing the experience of Arab min­istries of interior in the field of human rights.