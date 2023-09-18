Erosion threatens Benazir Shaheed Bridge passages on Indus River, urgent repairs underway

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Under the Benazir Shaheed Bridge (BSB), originally con­structed on the Indus River, only seven out of 24 passages are currently open due to erosion and damage caused by increased river water pressure, a source in Agriculture Department seeking anonymity disclosed on Sunday.

The erosion was triggered when low-quality guide walls installed to manage river flow failed to withstand rising water levels a few months ago. The Na­tional Highway Authority (NHA) responded urgently, dispatching teams to Chachran Sharif to re­pair the guide walls.

The construction of the BSB, which was underway for several years, was completed in May 2015 at a cost of Rs 928 mil­lion. The NHA had previously constructed two guide walls to direct water flow under the bridge, intended to reduce the river’s width from 20 kilome­ters to 24 passages beneath the bridge. However, it has been reported that 17 to 18 of these passages were partially or fully obstructed by silt, forcing the river’s water through only six or seven passages.

Recent flooding in the Indus River increased water pressure, and the substandard guide walls could not withstand the force, leading to erosion. Allegedly, the use of undersized stones and sand instead of mud dur­ing the guide wall construction weakened them over the years. Delayed repairs exacerbated the damage and erosion.

Some sand suppliers had pre­viously offered to help remove sand from under the bridge pas­sages, but these offers were not accepted. Now, with the guide walls weakened and the bridge at risk, the NHA has dispatched teams to repair the guide walls. However, as of now, the pas­sages under the bridge remain closed.

The local administration is relocating residents to safe ar­eas, and rescue teams, along with the police, are on-site. The Assistant Commissioner of Khanpur, Shabbir Ahmed Dog­ar, mentioned that the Deputy Commissioner, Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, has ordered the urgent design of the bridge passages.