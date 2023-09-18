Five dead, 1,187 injured in 1,127 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) re­sponded to 1127 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 05 people died, whereas 1187 were injured. Out of these, 597 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 590 victims with minor inju­ries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hos­pitals. The majority (74%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline are essential to reduce the in­creasing number of road traffic crashes. Further­more, the analysis showed that 568 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 167 pedestrians, and 457 pas­sengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 286 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 278 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Faisalabad with 84 victims and at third Gujranwala with 75 RTCs and 60 victims. The details further reveal that 1192 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 946 males & 246 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 265 were under 18 years of age, 574 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 353 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 977 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 105 motorcars, 28 vans, 09 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 128 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in afore­said road traffic accidents.