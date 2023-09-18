Former PTI MPA Chaudhry Amin joins IPP

LAHORE - Chaudhry Amin, a former PTI member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-168, announced joining Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP), along with his colleagues, according to party spokesperson Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday. Talking to APP, she said her party was committed to achieving economic stability in the country, if voted to power in the next general election. She said that among the newly joining leaders are former Member of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amin, Farooq Hussain and Malik Nadeem from Hasan Kot. US-based Pakistani women political leaders Elizabeth Kamran, Sheetal Kamran and Saram also joined the IPP, she said. Chaudhry Amin and other political leaders had announced joining the party after meeting IPP General Secretary Lahore Division Mian Khalid Mehmood at party’s Central Secretariat.