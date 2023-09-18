Former PTI MPA Chaudhry Amin joins IPP

LAHORE - Chaudhry Amin, a former PTI member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-168, announced joining Iste­hkam-e-Pakistan Party(IPP), along with his colleagues, ac­cording to party spokesperson Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday. Talking to APP, she said her party was committed to achieving economic stability in the country, if voted to power in the next general election. She said that among the newly join­ing leaders are former Member of Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amin, Farooq Hussain and Ma­lik Nadeem from Hasan Kot. US-based Pakistani women po­litical leaders Elizabeth Kam­ran, Sheetal Kamran and Saram also joined the IPP, she said. Chaudhry Amin and other po­litical leaders had announced joining the party after meeting IPP General Secretary Lahore Division Mian Khalid Mehmood at party’s Central Secretariat.