Four illegal wagon, bus stands sealed

MULTAN - District ad­ministration sealed four il­legal wagons and bus stands during an operation con­ducted at Vehari Chowk. Ac­cording to official sources, the illegal wagon and bus stands including Rajput Travels, Madeenah Flying Coach, Wains Transport and Hussain Travels were sealed by the officials of the district administration. In response to directives from Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir, the officials district administration took swift ac­tion against illegal bus stands established at Vehari Chowk. A coordinated effort involv­ing the police, civil defence, and district administration teams resulted in the sealing of unauthorized bus stands. The operation was led by Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Revenue Faizan Ah­mad Riaz, with the support of Secretary RTA Rana Moh­sin and Assistant Commis­sioner Headquarters Abid Shabbir Laghari. In response to concerns regarding public safety, Deputy Commission­er Umar Jahangir imposed Section 144 in the areas of Vehari Chowk and General Bus Stand, authorizing ac­tions against buses that posed a risk to road safety. Under the provisions of Sec­tion 144, buses and wagons were promptly seized. Em­phasizing the significance of this action, Additional Dep­uty Commissioner Revenue Faizan Ahmad Riaz under­scored that it was carried out on the explicit instructions of Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir. Furthermore, he affirmed that all these illegal bus stands would be relo­cated to the designated Gen­eral Bus Stand area. Faizan Ahmed Riaz had previously inspected the General Bus Stand and the impounded buses, directing the Secre­tary RTA to ensure that no illegal bus stands would be permitted in the vicinity of Vehari Chowk.