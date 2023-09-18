Monday, September 18, 2023
FPSC announces CSS 2023 written result

Web Desk
7:49 PM | September 18, 2023
National

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Monday declared results for written examination of CSS 2023. 

Taking to social media platform X, the FPSC announced that 28,024 candidates had applied for the written exam and out of which 13,008 candidates appeared in it. It said only 398 candidates had passed the written exam this year.

The FPSC said that results of rejected candidates shall remain withheld as per Rule 16 (6) of CSS Competitive Examination Rules, 2019.

It added that eligible candidates who had qualified the written examination, would be intimated about the schedule of Medical Examination, Psychological Assessment and Viva Voce in due course of time.

Web Desk

