Governor KP hosts dinner for Sindh, Balochistan Governors

PESHAWAR - Gover­nor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday hosted a prestigious dinner in honor of the Governors of Sindh and Balochistan. The dinner ceremony took place at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad which was participated by Gover­nor Sindh Kamran Tessori and Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Khan Kakar. During the dinner, the Gov­ernors engaged in discus­sions regarding the overall state of affairs, provincial administration, and finan­cial matters of their respec­tive regions. The event also served as an opportunity for the three Governors to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between their provinces. The meet­ing highlighted discussions on promoting economic activities, creating busi­ness opportunities, and strengthening trade ties to boost national economic stability. Additionally, they delved into the administra­tive and financial challenges faced by universities in pro­viding quality higher edu­cation. The ceremony not only celebrated the cultural diversity and unity of Paki­stan but also underlined the importance of collaboration and dialogue between prov­inces to address common challenges and foster devel­opment across the country.