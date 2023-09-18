High fuel costs, absence of student transport services burden families in Sialkot

SIALKOT - The rising cost of petrol and the absence of student transpor­tation services in government colleges and universities have placed significant financial and mental stress on parents. This issue affects institutions like Government Women’s University Sialkot, Government Commerce College Qila, Government Mur­ray College, and Government Jinnah College, among others.

Due to the unavailability of transportation facilities for stu­dents at institutions such as Islamia College and Government Allama Iqbal College, thousands of students are grappling with challenging commuting situations. Following the sharp in­crease in petrol prices, students traveling from the outskirts to colleges and universities are spending around 500 rupees per day for a motorcycle or a minimum of 25,000 rupees per month for a car. Private transportation alternatives range from 6,000 to 15,000 rupees per month, placing additional financial burdens on parents. Consequently, many students are being compelled to attend colleges and academies closer to home.

It is worth noting that while Government Women’s Univer­sity, Government Murray College, and Government Commerce College have access to government transport, these services remain unused. The bus service at Government Women’s Uni­versity was discontinued during the tenure of former Vice-Chancellor Professor Rukhsana Kausar, despite providing con­venient and safe travel options for students while generating revenue for the university. The reasons behind this discontinu­ation remain unclear.

Parents are now calling upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Governor of Punjab to reinstate the transportation services available in government universities and colleges. By doing so, students traveling from distant areas, including Syed Ameer Ali, Gondal, Saidpur, Hajipura, Pul Ek, Labor Colony, Habibpura, Gulshan Bagh, Loni, Butar, and others, can continue their education without facing the financial and logistical chal­lenges they currently endure.