Hosiery factory caught stealing gas in Lahore

GAS THEFT CRACKDOWN.
LAHORE - In a major development, the SNGPL Lahore regional team caught a hosiery factory which was stealing gas through a direct bypass. The factory had also installed compressors to steal gas worth millions of rupees. Two gas pilferers were arrested by the police from the spot. On the other hand, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Paktunkhwa and Islamabad during which another 211 connections were disconnected while fine of Rs. 2.8 million was imposed on gas pilferers. In Peshawar, the company disconnected 33 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections while fine of 0.4 million rupees was imposed on account of gas theft. In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected two gas connections. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected 3 gas connections illegal use of gas. Abbottabad’s regional team also disconnected one connection on illegal use of gas. In Sialkot, the company disconnected seven connections on use of compressor. The regional team also booked 1.4 million rupees on gas theft. Five gas connections were disconnected in Sargodha on illegal use of gas. The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected 12 connections on illegal use of gas while imposing fine of Rs 84,000 on gas theft. In Gujrat, SNGPL disconnected seven connections on illegal use of gas while another one on use of compressor. The company disconnected two connections on illegal use of gas. In Sahiwal, six meters were disconnected on illegal use of gas.The regional team in Faisalabad disconnected 40 connections for gas theft. In Lahore, the regional team disconnected two connections on meter tampering and use of fake meter; one on illegal extension; and five connections on illegal use of gas for commercial purposes. The team also fined Rs. 0.9 million on gas theft. In Bahwalpur, the regional team disconnected 15 connections on use of compressor while another 5 on gas theft. The company disconnected 20 connections on use or compressor while another 31 on illegal use of gas. The region also imposed fine of 49,000 rupees on gas theft in Multan. In Sheikhupura, seven connections were disconnected on meter tampering while another six were disconnected on illegal extension.