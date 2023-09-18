Int’l Digital Sports Journalism Training ends in Azerbaijan

LAHORE - The international digital sports journalism training program in the historical city of Baku, Azerbaijan, culminated in a splendid closing ceremony hosted at the prestigious International Olympic Committee Building.
Special guest Changiz Hasanzada, Vice President of Azerbaijan Olympic Committee, graced the ceremony with his presence. During the ceremony, certificates of accomplishment were awarded to the participants, which included notable figures such as Secretary General Ezer Ali, President of Azerbaijan Sports Journalists Association Aldar Ismayilov, General Secretary Roshan Benatali, Vice Presidents Nargis Mohammadzai and Natig Nasiro, Secretary General of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF) Asghar Azeem Khan, Shahid Khan Afridi, Secretary of SWAKP, and the leader of the 11-member Pakistani sports writers’ delegation. A gathering of other distinguished officials added to the grandeur of the occasion.
In a touching tribute, leaders of the International Sports Journalists Organization, Johnny Merlo, AIPS Asia President Hei Don Jin, and Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik, showcased videos highlighting the training course and the rich tapestry of sports in Azerbaijan. They extended their heartfelt appreciation to Azerbaijan Sports Journalist Association (ASJA) and the Azerbaijan Olympic Committee (AOC) for their unwavering support during the week-long Digital Media Course, a collaborative effort between the PSWF and the ASJA.
Vice President of AOC Changiz Hassan voiced optimism about the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. “The friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is wonderful, but unfortunately, enthusiasm for sports is lacking. Hopefully, in future, we will see sports competitions between our two nations. Such steps would not only benefit our athletes but also provide an opportunity for both countries to learn from each other’s expertise.” He emphasized the importance of promoting sports at all levels and players’ exchange program.
Hassan emphasized: “The sports media will play a pivotal role in this endeavor, as their contribution is indispensable for the promotion of sports. I hope your training visit proves to be highly beneficial, and Azerbaijan, with its week-long immersion in learning and experience, will greatly enrich your knowledge.”
President of ASJA Aldar Ismailo highlighted the delegation of Pakistani sports journalists’ visits to various historical sites, media institutions, and sports academies, underscoring the holistic experience they gained during their stay