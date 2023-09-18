Intermixture of cultural and Islamic values

This article sheds light on two important prevail­ing issues: firstly, many Muslims in our society usually act in various matters as per the cultural values instead of the Islamic values; however, they either believe that they are act­ing as per Islamic values and their actions have some Islamic backing (but their actions are in violation of the Islamic values); secondly, they give preference to the cultural values over the Islamic values in various mat­ters, knowingly or innocently.

Cultural values are the be­liefs of a society about right and wrong, or good and bad. Cul­tural values include common practices prevailing in society. Whereas, Islamic values mean the concept of right and wrong or good and bad, as per the in­junctions of Islam (Quran, Sun­nah and Fiqh).

Following cultural values is not prohibited for a Muslim, but if any cultural value is against an Islamic value, it certainly is prohibited and ought to be dis­regarded. In various matters, many Muslims in our society act on the basis of cultural val­ues; however, they either be­lieve that they are acting as per Islamic values and their actions have some Islamic backing, but in reality they are violating Is­lamic values.

It is considered that the con­cept of love marriage is alien in Islam and a boy or a girl can be married by his/her parents and guardians without his/her permission. Whereas, Islamic values does not hold this view. The following incident clarifies the position of marriage with­out permission in Islam:

Many Muslim women are not allowed to pursue their studies, especially higher studies, as it is considered to be against Islam­ic values. But, the said concept is against Islam. Rather, Islam has seriously encouraged the studies of women.

According to a saying of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

“Seeking knowledge is a duty upon every Muslim” (Sunan Ibn Majah 224)

It is important to note that seeking knowledge has been made mandatory not only for ev­ery man but for everyone, includ­ing women. It is considered that living in an extended joint family system (two or more brothers and their families living together in a single residence) is encour­aged in Islam. But, the wife of one brother is ghair mahram for her husband’s brother and the sons of her husband’s brother, and the children of one brother are ghair mahram for the children of other brothers, therefore, living in a joint family system is certainly not encouraged, if not discour­aged, in Islam.

Muslims in our society believe that not following the laws made by the state, such as traffic laws, electricity laws, contract laws, etc., is not prohibited in Islam. Many Muslims usually consider any new invention to be against Islamic values. Following cultur­al values is not prohibited for a Muslim, but if any cultural value is against Islam, it certainly is prohibited and ought to be dis­regarded by a Muslim.

AHMAD HAMAYUN

The writer is a professional lawyer who is also enrolled in University of the Punjab’s LLM program.