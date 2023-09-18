Investment process being simplified through one window operation in Punjab: CM Naqvi

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the Punjab govern­ment was endeavouring to attain the tar­get of durable progress in the province by benefitting from the experiences of China. He was talking in a reception din­ner which was hosted by the Ambassador of Pakistan in Beijing Moin-ul-Haque in his honour in Beijing. Official delegation of the Punjab government was warmly welcomed by the Ambassador on reach­ing the Embassy, said a handout issued here on Sunday. On the occasion, the CM said that Punjab is open as well as suitable for investment and investment process is being simplified through one window operation. Naqvi disclosed that special concessions would be granted to the Chi­nese investors for making investments in Punjab. Ambassador of Pakistan in Bei­jing Moin-ul-Haque said that the arrival of a delegation under the leadership of CM Mohsin Naqvi from Punjab is welcoming. Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Mu­rad. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Secretary Finance Mujahid Sherdil partic­ipated in the dinner. Senior officials of the Pakistan Embassy also participated in the ceremony held at Beijing.Earlier, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi reached Beijing where senior Chinese of­ficials and high-ranking officers of Paki­stan Embassy accorded a warm reception to him at the Beijing Airport. Provincial ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hassan Murad, Chief Secre­tary, Secretary Finance and other officials accompanied him, said a handout issued here on Sunday. Mohsin Naqvi was seen off by the Acting Chinese Consul General Mr. Cao Ke at the Lahore Airport yester­day night. CM while thanking Acting Chinese Consul General Mr Cao Ke said “We want to bring durable changes in agriculture and other sectors of Punjab with the due collaboration of China and we would set the agriculture of Punjab on an innovative course by taking ad­vantage from the experiences of Chi­na.” The Acting Chinese Consul Gen­eral Mr Cao Ke by expressing his good wishes for CM Mohsin Naqvi stated that the Government of China and its people are keenly awaiting the arrival of their Pakistani brethren. CM’s China visit will prove to be highly fruitful and pro­ductive for the people of Punjab.

CM MOHSIN NAQVI REVIEWS ANTI-SMOG MEASURES

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi, during a meeting held at his of­fice on Sunday, reviewed measures being taken for elimination of smog. The meet­ing decided to make the urban roads dust-free for eradication of smog and roads would be washed for the prevention of smog. A task had been assigned to Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to wash the roads of Lahore while Deputy Commissioners have been directed to launch a crackdown against those in­volved in selling substandard fuel. The meeting was informed that financial as­sistance will be provided with the col­laboration of World Bank so as to make the industries environment friendly. The CM ordered to ensure implementation of Smog Prevention & Control Rules 2023 and sought a comprehensive plan from all departments concerned to bring down smog at the lowest level.