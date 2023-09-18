Islamabad- UAE-based expatriates launch Future Pakistan's initiative

Islamabad- UAE-based expatriates have launched Future Pakistan's initiative (www.thefuturepakistan.com) to support the youth for a better and happy future. The banners were flying all around the capital.

Although Amna Khaishgi, Future Pakistan's Chief of Staff and Vice Chairperson, avoided endorsing it as a political initiative, the banner's slogan reflected otherwise. It says in Urdu, "Hamara Pakistan, Hamari Afwaj, Hamara Fakhar, Hamara Ghuroor" (Our Pakistan-Our Forces-Our Integrity-Our Pride).

When the media approached her, Khaishgi said, "We are a movement which is committed to bringing a new future of Pakistan, a brighter future for our youth, who are the 67 percent of our population. Our Chairman Omar Farooqui has one motto: bring happiness and prosperity for our future leaders," said Amna, who lives between Dubai and Islamabad and is a renowned media personality in the GCC and Pakistan.

In his statement, Omar Farooqui, the Party founder and chairman, said, "Our vision revolves around inclusivity, social justice, and progress for all citizens, irrespective of their background or circumstances. We are dedicated to building a brighter future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the growth and prosperity of our nation. Omar, a former investment banker and entrepreneur, was raised in Saudi Arabia. Before starting Future Pakistan, he established a successful ed-tech business in Pakistan and GCC.

When asked, Amna Khaishgi said the initiative will be formally announced soon. "We are working day and night to make sure our commitment shall bear fruits for our children of our country."