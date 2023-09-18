Jazeela Aslam to serve as SC’s first-ever woman registrar

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has appointed Jazeela Aslam as new Registrar of the Su­preme Court while he ap­pointed Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad as his Sec­retary. Likewise, the CJP appointed Abdul Sadiq as his Staff Officer, said a press release issued by the Su­preme Court on Sunday.

It stated before her ap­pointment as Registrar SC, Jazeela Aslam was serv­ing as the District and Ses­sions Judge Okara, and in the same position, she has served in Kasur and Si­alkot. She is the senior most lady District and Ses­sions Judge in Punjab. Ac­cording to the statement, her appointment accords with the Constitution, which mandates the sepa­ration of the Judiciary from the Executive, and she con­siderably exceeds the min­imum qualification and ex­perience stipulated in the Supreme Court Establish­ment Service Rules, 2015.

It further said that for the first time in the country’s history a lady has been ap­pointed as Registrar of the Supreme Court, which is a commendable achieve­ment for a working moth­er of three and serves as a beacon to dedicated lady judicial officers. It added that Jazeela got a first di­vision in her BA from Kin­naird College, did her LLB from the Punjab Universi­ty and secured second po­sition in the judicial com­petitive examination of Punjab. She joined the Punjab Judicial Service as civil judge/judicial magis­trate in May, 1994. She has also worked as Deputy So­licitor and as an Instruc­tor in the Federal Judicial Academy and as Director Academic in the Punjab Ju­dicial Academy. She wrote Guidelines on Writing Judg­ments (2019) for use of civ­il judges and prepared a re­port on the Property Rights of Women (2020) and has participated in internation­al conferences on environ­ment laws, mediation and judicial reforms.

Similarly, Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad, Secretary to the CJP, is a professor of law from Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and holds the degrees of LLB (Hons), LLM, MA and PhD. He served as Chairman of the Interna­tional Islamic University’s Department of Law (Nov 2016 to July 2018) and as the Director-General of its Shariah Academy (July 2018 to Dec 2020). He has published eleven books and written over fifty research papers on criminal law, in­ternational humanitarian law, human rights law, Is­lamic law, jurisprudence, Qur’anic studies and com­parative religion. He has as­sisted the Supreme Court of Pakistan as amicus cur­iae and the Federal Shariat Court as jurisconsult in sev­eral cases. Prior to his pres­ent appointment, Dr. Ahmad was holding the position of Professor and Chairman of the Department of Shari­ah and Law in the Shifa Ta­meer-e-Millat University, where he helped set up the Law Department. The uni­versity has agreed to permit Dr. Ahmad to serve at the Supreme Court for the dura­tion of the present Chief Jus­tice’s tenure.