Jazeela Aslam to serve as SC’s first-ever woman registrar

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa has appointed Jazeela Aslam as new Registrar of the Supreme Court while he appointed Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad as his Secretary. Likewise, the CJP appointed Abdul Sadiq as his Staff Officer, said a press release issued by the Supreme Court on Sunday.
It stated before her appointment as Registrar SC, Jazeela Aslam was serving as the District and Sessions Judge Okara, and in the same position, she has served in Kasur and Sialkot. She is the senior most lady District and Sessions Judge in Punjab. According to the statement, her appointment accords with the Constitution, which mandates the separation of the Judiciary from the Executive, and she considerably exceeds the minimum qualification and experience stipulated in the Supreme Court Establishment Service Rules, 2015.
It further said that for the first time in the country’s history a lady has been appointed as Registrar of the Supreme Court, which is a commendable achievement for a working mother of three and serves as a beacon to dedicated lady judicial officers. It added that Jazeela got a first division in her BA from Kinnaird College, did her LLB from the Punjab University and secured second position in the judicial competitive examination of Punjab. She joined the Punjab Judicial Service as civil judge/judicial magistrate in May, 1994. She has also worked as Deputy Solicitor and as an Instructor in the Federal Judicial Academy and as Director Academic in the Punjab Judicial Academy. She wrote Guidelines on Writing Judgments (2019) for use of civil judges and prepared a report on the Property Rights of Women (2020) and has participated in international conferences on environment laws, mediation and judicial reforms.
Similarly, Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad, Secretary to the CJP, is a professor of law from Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and holds the degrees of LLB (Hons), LLM, MA and PhD. He served as Chairman of the International Islamic University’s Department of Law (Nov 2016 to July 2018) and as the Director-General of its Shariah Academy (July 2018 to Dec 2020). He has published eleven books and written over fifty research papers on criminal law, international humanitarian law, human rights law, Islamic law, jurisprudence, Qur’anic studies and comparative religion. He has assisted the Supreme Court of Pakistan as amicus curiae and the Federal Shariat Court as jurisconsult in several cases. Prior to his present appointment, Dr. Ahmad was holding the position of Professor and Chairman of the Department of Shariah and Law in the Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, where he helped set up the Law Department. The university has agreed to permit Dr. Ahmad to serve at the Supreme Court for the duration of the present Chief Justice’s tenure.