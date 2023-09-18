Justice Faez Isa takes oath as new CJP

ISLAMABAD - Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Sunday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi admin­istered the oath to the new chief justice at an impressive cere­mony. Qazi Faez Isa’s wife was standing close to her husband during the oath taking, which is for the first time in Pakistan’s ju­dicial history that the wife of a chief justice is standing close to her husband during his oath tak­ing ceremony. Special arrange­ments were made at the last mo­ment to create space for Qazi Faez Isa’s wife to stand on left side of her husband.

Justice Isa’s tenure as the country’s chief justice, however, will be quite brief, as he is set to retire from the position on Octo­ber 25, 2024.

Caretaker Prime Minister An­waar Ul Haq Kakar, federal min­isters, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Director General ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, judges of high courts and su­preme court, former chief jus­tices, governors from four prov­inces and members from legal fraternity attended the oath taking ceremony.

Before the beginning of the oath taking ceremony, feder­al secretary law, master of the ceremony, read out the presi­dential order for the appoint­ment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as Chief justice of Pakistan. Pres­ident Arif Alvi after signing the oath papers congratulated Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. Howev­er, Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa did not shake hand with anyone while following the Covid-19 protocol. Later, the Chief Justice joined President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar for formally receiving and meeting guests in the banquet hall. Chief of Army Staff Gener­al Asim Munir and Director Gen­eral ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum also stood by him.

Chief Justice Faez Isa has an association with the law field spanning over forty-five years.

He worked as a lawyer for about 27 years. He joined the Balochistan High Court on Janu­ary 30, 1985, and became an ad­vocate of the Supreme Court in March 1998. After an emergen­cy was declared during the Per­vez Musharraf era on Novem­ber 3, 2007, Justice Isa decided not to appear before judges who took oath under the Provision­al Constitution Order (PCO). He was appointed as the Chief Jus­tice of Balochistan High Court on August 5, 2009. He was ele­vated as a Judge of the Supreme Court on September 5, 2014.

He also co-authored a book, ‘Mass Media Laws and Regula­tions in Pakistan’, in 1997. Ad­ditionally, Justice Isa authored the report ‘Balochistan: Case and Demand’ published by the Pakistan Institute of Legislative Development and Transparen­cy (PILDAT) in 2007.