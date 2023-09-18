Monday, September 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP govt refuses to pay Rs1b for BRT funds

APP
September 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday refused to pay Rs1 billion for the BRT department, a letter sent by the Provincial Transport Department to the Secretary of Finance revealed here.

In a letter the Transport Department sought Rs1 billion from the Finance Department for BRT wherein the Finance Department releases Rs66.24 million for BRT in 2022-23.

“Funds have been lapsed due to non-use money issued to run BRT,” the letter highlighted.

The Transport Department has also constituted an inquiry committee to investigate funds lapses. Besides reviewing the department has also requested to immediately release Rs1 billion for BRT to run its affairs without any break.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023