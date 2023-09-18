KP govt refuses to pay Rs1b for BRT funds

PESHAWAR - The Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Sunday refused to pay Rs1 billion for the BRT department, a letter sent by the Provincial Transport Department to the Secretary of Finance revealed here.

In a letter the Transport Department sought Rs1 billion from the Finance Department for BRT wherein the Finance Department releases Rs66.24 million for BRT in 2022-23.

“Funds have been lapsed due to non-use money issued to run BRT,” the letter highlighted.

The Transport Department has also constituted an inquiry committee to investigate funds lapses. Besides reviewing the department has also requested to immediately release Rs1 billion for BRT to run its affairs without any break.