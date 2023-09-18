Monday, September 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP Health Dept’s efforts to control dengue praised

APP
September 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  The Federal Health Minister has commended the exemplary efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in combating dengue and has directed other provinces to undertake similar actions.

 In a high-level meeting, Federal Health Minister Dr Nadim Jan praised the effective and timely efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department in controlling dengue, according to a handout issued here on Sunday.

 He also emphasised the importance of other provinces adopting measures against dengue similar to those implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

 All provincial health ministers, secretaries, the DG Health Services, and senior health officials of their respective health departments participated online in the meeting to discuss various critical healthcare topics.

However, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Advisor on Health Dr Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Director-General Health Services Dr. Shaukat Ali, and other officials participated.

Education, not armoury to guarantee brighter future: Experts

 In accordance with statistics provided at the meeting, Balochistan reported the most dengue cases—2,627 followed by Punjab (1,961), Sindh (1,014), and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (234 instances). Dr Nadim Jan lauded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for its exceptional efforts in preventing dengue this year, highlighting that they had recorded fewer positive cases compared to other provinces.

 Emphasising the importance of ongoing efforts to prevent dengue nationwide, Dr Nadim Jan stressed the need to protect the nation from this potentially dangerous disease.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1695017414.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023