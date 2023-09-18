Monday, September 18, 2023
KSrelief distributes food baskets among flood affectees in Bahawalnagar
September 18, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSre­lief) on Sunday distributed 85 tons and 500 kilograms of food baskets to the most vulnerable groups in the Ba­hawalnagar area of Punjab province affected by floods. The aid benefited 6,300 individuals as part of the project’s second phase to support food security in the Republic of Pakistan for the year 2023-2024. During the second phase, 32,400 food baskets will be distributed from August to September 2023. This project aims to distribute 105,000 food baskets in its four phases, weighing 95 kilograms each, including basic foodstuffs, while the total weight of the entire project is 1.013 tons, benefiting 735,000 individu­als from the neediest groups in 37 districts in the prov­inces of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab, SPA re­ported. This aid is part of the relief projects provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Ara­bia through its humanitar­ian arm, KSrelief, to enhance food security in Pakistan.

