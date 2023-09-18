Lesco recovers Rs130.67m from 4,808 defaulters in five days

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered a total of Rs 130.67 million from 4,808 chronic defaulters in all its circles during the last five days of its recovery campaign, in col­laboration with Tehsildars (Recovery). A LESCO spokesman told the media on Sunday that for the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. He said that during the five days of recovery cam­paign, LESCO) recovered a total of Rs 130.67 mil­lion from 4,808 chronic defaulters in all its circles. He elaborated Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun re­covered outstanding dues of Rs 16.67 million from 493 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 19.38 million from 714 defaulters in Eastern Cir­cle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Mate­rial Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 21.54 mil­lion from 520 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 14.38 million from 430 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 5.26 million from 305 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 16.34 million from 590 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Man­ager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collabora­tion with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 9.61 million from 630 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 27.49 million from 1,126 defaulters in Kasur Cir­cle. On the fifth day of its recovery campaign, La­hore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered a total of Rs 19.75 million from 576 dead defaulters in its various circles of operation on Sunday. He men­tioned that on the fifth day of recovery campaign, the LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.12 million from 60 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 3.25 million from 80 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 4.2 million from 99 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.57 million from 46 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 1.21 million from 49 defaulters in Nankana Cir­cle; Rs 1.64 million from 67 defaulters in Sheikhu­pura Circle; Rs 1.35 million from 115 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 4.41 million from 60 default­ers in Kasur Circle. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them. Top 100 defaulters in each circle owed total outstanding dues of Rs Rs 4.545 billion to LESCO, he added.