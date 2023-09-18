Mali, Niger, Burkina sign mutual defence pact

BAMAKO - The military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger on Saturday signed a mu­tual defence pact, minis­terial delegations from the three Sahel countries announced in Mali’s capi­tal Bamako. The Lipta­ko-Gourma Charter es­tablishes the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), Mali’s junta leader Assimi Goita posted on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. Its aim is to “establish an architec­ture of collective defence and mutual assistance for the benefit of our popu­lations”, he wrote. The Liptako-Gourma region -- where the Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger borders meet -- has been ravaged by militarism in recent years. “This alliance will be a combination of mili­tary and economic efforts between the three coun­tries”, Mali’s Foreign Min­ister Abdoulaye Diop told journalists. “Our priority is the fight against ter­rorism in the three coun­tries.” All three countries have undergone coups since 2020, most recently Niger, where soldiers in July overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum. The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has threat­ened to intervene militar­ily in Niger over the coup. Mali and Burkina Faso quickly responded by saying that any such op­eration would be deemed a “declaration of war” against them. The charter signed on Saturday binds the signatories to assist one another -- including militarily -- in the event of an attack on any one of them. “Any attack on the sovereignty and ter­ritorial integrity of one or more contracting par­ties shall be considered as an aggression against the other parties and shall give rise to a duty of assistance... including the use of armed force to restore and ensure se­curity”, it states. It also binds the three countries to work to prevent or settle armed rebellions. Mali has, in addition to fighting militants, seen a resumption of hostilities by predominantly Tuareg armed groups over the past week. The escala­tion risks testing an al­ready stretched army as well as the junta’s claims that it has successfully turned around a dire se­curity situation.