Maryam, Hamza co-chair meeting of youth coordinators

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer of the PML-N, along with the party’s Vice-President, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, jointly presided over a meeting of youth coordinators on Sunday.

The purpose of this gathering was to gather recommendations to invigorate the party ahead of the upcoming elections and to make arrangements for the welcome reception of the party’s supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif who is scheduled to return the following month.

A substantial number of both male and female youth coordinators from Lahore actively participated in the meeting, displaying remarkable enthusiasm for Nawaz Sharif’s impending return, according to a press release issued by the PML-N’s media wing. It was after a long time that the two cousins were seen together co-chairing a party meeting, this time in the run up to the elections and Mian Nawaz Sharif’s scheduled return to the country next month.

Both Maryam and Hamza are also scheduled to attend another party meeting on Monday (Today).

During the meeting, the youth coordinators passionately voiced their support for Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz, emphasizing that the increased involvement of young people in decision-making had transformed the PML-N into the youth’s representative party. They also laud ed Nawaz Sharif’s leader­ship, asserting that under his guidance, the PML-N was the guarantor of a prom­ising future for the youth. They attributed their prog­ress in life to Nawaz Sharif’s youth program, highlighting educational scholarships and employment initia­tives, such as those from the Danish School, as key mile­stones in Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif’s commit­ment to the youth. Further­more, they pointed out that during Nawaz Sharif’s ten­ure, the budget of the Higher Education Commission had increased fivefold. Address­ing the gathering, Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized that Mian Nawaz Sharif regarded all of Pakistan’s youth as invaluable assets to the nation. She stated that Nawaz Sharif was re­turning to champion the cause of the youth and the common people, intending to empower the youth to shape the destiny of their homeland. Maryam called upon the youth to support Nawaz Sharif in the fight against poverty and oth­er societal challenges, urg­ing them to join forces to eliminate deprivation and difficulties from Pakistan. Hamza Shahbaz Sharif echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Nawaz Shar­if’s mission to hand over political leadership to the younger generation. He praised Nawaz Sharif as the only leader who con­sistently contributed to the development of the nation and the country. Mean­while, Rana Sanaullah, the President of PML-N Pun­jab, has scheduled an orga­nizational meeting for the Punjab chapter on Mon­day. This gathering will be attended by district and division office bearers, for­mer MNAs, MPs, and party ticket holders.