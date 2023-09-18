Maximum resources being used to provide basic facilities in Attock: Commissioner 

ATTOCK -Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that maximum resources are being used to provide basic facilities to the people of Attock. He said this during his visit to THQ Hospital Fateh Jang and THQ Hospital Jand and reviewed the administrative matters and facilities provided to patients in these hospitals. He also visited various sections of the hospitals and issued important instructions for the improvement of these departments.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Divisional Liaquat Ali Chatta also visited Government Boys High School No. 01 Fateh Jang where DC Attock Rao Atif Raza informed him about the up-gradation of the IT lab established in the school. Liaquat Ali Chatta during his visit also inaugurated the “Now villages will shine” program in Fateh Jang Union Council Ujwala. On this occasion, he was informed that 458 villages of 71 Union Councils of Attock District will benefit from this important program. Commissioner Rawalpindi was told that the foundation stone of a solid waste management plant was laid in Wesa village of Hazro tehsil to provide better sanitation facilities and such plants will also be installed in other tehsils of Attock district.