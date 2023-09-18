Monday, September 18, 2023
MoU sign between PCA Bahawalpur, BCCI

Agencies
September 18, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Pun­jab Council of the Arts and Baha­walpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry to protect cultural heri­tage, promote arts and crafts, offer capacity building initiatives, and empower artisans in the far-flung areas of Bahawalpur Division.

BCCI President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan and Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Baha­walpur Division Sajjad Hussain formalized the partnership dur­ing a ceremony held at Bahawal­pur Chamber of Commerce & In­dustry Complex.

The aim of this partnership was to have a positive impact on the cultural and economic develop­ment of the communities.

Speaking on the occasion, Di­rector PCA Bahawalpur Division Sajjad Hussain said the Council had been working for promotion of culture since decades. He said the Council provided a platform to the young and senior artists and the MoU would strengthen ties between BCCI and Arts Coun­cil Bahawalpur.

