MoU sign between PCA Bahawalpur, BCCI

BAHAWALPUR - A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Punjab Council of the Arts and Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry to protect cultural heritage, promote arts and crafts, offer capacity building initiatives, and empower artisans in the far-flung areas of Bahawalpur Division.
BCCI President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Maan and Director Punjab Council of the Arts, Bahawalpur Division Sajjad Hussain formalized the partnership during a ceremony held at Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry Complex.
The aim of this partnership was to have a positive impact on the cultural and economic development of the communities.
Speaking on the occasion, Director PCA Bahawalpur Division Sajjad Hussain said the Council had been working for promotion of culture since decades. He said the Council provided a platform to the young and senior artists and the MoU would strengthen ties between BCCI and Arts Council Bahawalpur.