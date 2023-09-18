Nawaz Sharif emphasises role of education in fostering national unity and economic growth

SIALKOT - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has underscored the crit­ical role of education in promoting national unity and empow­ering the youth to contribute to a stronger Pakistan.

During discussions with Sialkot University Chairman Faisal Manzoor and VC Rehan Younis at his residence in London, Nawaz Sharif emphasised the need to establish a strong foun­dation for the youth’s connection with the country’s inter­ests and security. Nawaz Sharif highlighted the importance of leveraging modern research and technology in the field of education to achieve these goals. He noted that by addressing social defects and shortcomings, it is possible to enhance the country’s economic and financial situation.

Chairman Faisal Manzoor of Sialkot University shared the institution’s commitment to guiding the new generation in the right direction and providing them with opportunities for suc­cess in their careers. He also mentioned that Sialkot University has signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with uni­versities from other countries for the exchange of academic del­egations and research topics. These collaborations are expected to promote education and offer youth ample opportunities for development. During this occasion, former Prime Minister Shah­baz Sharif and former Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif also acknowledged the pivotal role of education in improv­ing the country’s current situation. They pledged their full coop­eration with educational institutions to enable them to compete globally by fostering new inventions through research.