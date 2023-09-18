Monday, September 18, 2023
One week on, international aid efforts gain pace in flood-hit Libya

September 18, 2023
International, Newspaper

DERNA  -  A week after a tsunami-sized flash flood devastated the Libyan coastal city of Derna, sweeping thousands to their deaths, the international aid effort gained pace on Sunday to help the grieving survivors. Search-and-rescue teams wearing face masks and protective suits kept up the grim search for any survivors who may still be trapped in the mud-caked wasteland of smashed buildings, crushed cars and uprooted trees.

Traumatised residents, 30,000 of whom are now homeless in Derna alone, are in dire need of clean wa­ter, food, shelter and basic supplies amid a growing risk of cholera, di­arrhoea, dehydration and malnutri­tion, United Nations agencies warn. “In this city, every single family has been affected,” said one resident, Mohammad al-Dawali. Seir Moham­med Seir, a member of the security forces, spoke of a three-month-old girl who lived through the tragedy: “Her entire family died, she was the only one who survived.”

Emergency response teams and re­lief goods have been deployed from France, Iran, Malta, Russia, Tunisia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, with more on the way from multiple other European and Arab nations. The aid effort has been hampered by the political division of Libya, which was thrown into war and chaos after a 2011 Nato-backed uprising led to the overthrow and killing of veteran dictator Moamer Qadhafi.

The oil-rich North African coun­try now remains split between two rival governments — a UN-backed administration in the capital Trip­oli, and one based in the disas­ter-hit east. Amid the chaos, the true death toll remained unknown, with untold numbers feared swept into the sea. The health minis­ter of the eastern administration, Othman Abdeljalil, has said that 3,252 people were confirmed dead in Derna, where corpses wrapped in blankets and in body bags have lined squares and streets.

