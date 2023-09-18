Pakistan dominate Indonesia 5-0 to secure World Group-I playoff berth

LAHORE - Pakistan delivered an out­standing performance as they outplayed Indonesia 5-0 in the Davis Cup World Group-II tie, earning themselves a spot in the highly coveted World Group-I playoff.

The thrilling showdown took place at the Aisam-ul-Haq Ten­nis Pavilion, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on a re­markable Sunday. With this re­sounding victory, the Pakistan Davis Cup team has earned the right to compete in the forth­coming World Group-I playoffs, scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. The draw for these playoffs is set to take place on September 20, 2023.

In a gripping doubles match on Sunday, the dynamic duo of tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Pakistan’s No. 1 player, Aqeel Khan, faced off against Indonesian brothers David and Anthony Susanto. The contest had the crowd on the edge of their seats, with the Indonesians seizing the first set 6-3.

However, the Pakistani pair showcased remarkable resil­ience, clawing back to claim a closely contested second set at 7-5. In a dominant display, they secured the third set 6-2, ulti­mately emerging victorious in the tie. Immediately following their remarkable triumph over Indo­nesia, the Pakistan Davis Cup team joyously celebrated their victory to the rhythmic beat of drums, spreading smiles among the spectators who had gathered to savor the thrilling showdown between the two sides.

The spectators showered high praise upon Team Green, particularly the veteran duo of Aisam and Aqeel, who tri­umphed over their younger opponents in a pivotal match of the tie. They expressed their hope that these seasoned play­ers will continue to serve both their country and the sport of tennis, proudly raising the Paki­stan flag on the global stage.

In another match during the eventful day, Muhammad Shoaib displayed exceptional skill as he triumphed over Gu­nawan Trismuwantara in the re­verse singles, with a final score of 7-6(4), 6-4. Shoaib faced ad­versity in both sets but exhib­ited unwavering determination to clinch the match for Pakistan.

President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Sa­lim Saifullah Khan, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan team for their remarkable victory and their well-deserved qualification for the prestigious World Group-I. He lauded the top-notch ten­nis exhibited by the Pakistani team and commended their outstanding performance in securing victory against Indo­nesia, thereby earning their place in the Group-I playoff.