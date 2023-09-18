Pakistan dominate Indonesia 5-0 to secure World Group-I playoff berth

LAHORE -
The thrilling showdown took place at the Aisam-ul-Haq Tennis Pavilion, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, on a remarkable Sunday. With this resounding victory, the Pakistan Davis Cup team has earned the right to compete in the forthcoming World Group-I playoffs, scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. The draw for these playoffs is set to take place on September 20, 2023.
In a gripping doubles match on Sunday, the dynamic duo of tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Pakistan’s No. 1 player, Aqeel Khan, faced off against Indonesian brothers David and Anthony Susanto. The contest had the crowd on the edge of their seats, with the Indonesians seizing the first set 6-3.
However, the Pakistani pair showcased remarkable resilience, clawing back to claim a closely contested second set at 7-5. In a dominant display, they secured the third set 6-2, ultimately emerging victorious in the tie. Immediately following their remarkable triumph over Indonesia, the Pakistan Davis Cup team joyously celebrated their victory to the rhythmic beat of drums, spreading smiles among the spectators who had gathered to savor the thrilling showdown between the two sides.
The spectators showered high praise upon Team Green, particularly the veteran duo of Aisam and Aqeel, who triumphed over their younger opponents in a pivotal match of the tie. They expressed their hope that these seasoned players will continue to serve both their country and the sport of tennis, proudly raising the Pakistan flag on the global stage.
In another match during the eventful day, Muhammad Shoaib displayed exceptional skill as he triumphed over Gunawan Trismuwantara in the reverse singles, with a final score of 7-6(4), 6-4. Shoaib faced adversity in both sets but exhibited unwavering determination to clinch the match for Pakistan.
President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Salim Saifullah Khan, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pakistan team for their remarkable victory and their well-deserved qualification for the prestigious World Group-I. He lauded the top-notch tennis exhibited by the Pakistani team and commended their outstanding performance in securing victory against Indonesia, thereby earning their place in the Group-I playoff.