Paramedics in KP to launch protest campaign for demands

Peshawar - Paramedics in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are set to launch a series of protests to address their concerns, particularly regarding promotions.

The Provincial Paramedical Association of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by Sharafatullah Yusufzai, the provincial president, unveiled a protest plan during their meeting. Their grievances include opposition to the appointment of a female doctor as the registrar in the Faculty of Paramedical and Allied Health Sciences, delays in paramedic promotions, and alleged unlawful activities by the Healthcare Commission.

The paramedics have voiced their disapproval of the appointment of the female doctor, considering it illegal, and have threatened protests if the decision is not reversed. They have also raised concerns about delayed promotions, which have led to senior paramedics retiring without receiving their entitled benefits. Additionally, the Association has criticised the Healthcare Commission for alleged unauthorised raids on first-aid centres and attempts at bribery during inspections.

To make their demands heard, the paramedics have announced their intention to halt patient examinations in specific hospitals from September 18, 2023. The Provincial Paramedical Association of KP has also released a protest schedule starting from September 26, which includes boycotting province-wide campaigns like NID and SNID. Furthermore, they plan to stage strikes in various divisions, including Mardan, Hazara, Kohat, Malakand, Bannu, and DI Khan, throughout October.

Meanwhile, the Mardan chapter of the Paramedical Association has declared a boycott of the polio campaign and all training activities in protest. The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Fazal Qayyum, the president of the Paramedical Association Mardan, and attended by Samiur Rahman, the general secretary, and other office-bearers. They asserted that the government and health department treated paramedics unfairly instead of addressing their concerns.