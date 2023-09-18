Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground.

–Theodore Roosevelt

The Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine set out the parameters that led to the expansion of the US’ power through its foreign policy. The Monroe Doctrine prevented the European powers from expanding further into the Western Hemisphere by establishing zones for America and Europe, both of which could not be violated anymore. Furthermore, the doctrine thrived on a policy of no intervention, something that was ironically overturned by the corollary. Roosevelt maintained that the United State would protect from wrongdoing and enforce justice upon those who were found guilty of being immoral. He believed that with the US in this position of power—sort of acting as the global police—neighboring countries would be orderly, disciplined and thrive off of good governance. This gave Roosevelt and future leaders the grounds through which they were able to justify intervention beyond their borders. In his address, he even highlights that the US may not have any ambitions to expand geographically but that this is a policy which must be followed in order to put a stop to chronic unrest.