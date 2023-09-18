PM leaves for US to attend UNGA session

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar left for New York yesterday on a five-day official visit to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He will address the UN General Assembly session on 22nd September.
In his address, the Prime Minister will outline Pakistan’s perspective on a range of regional and global issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is amongst the longstanding unresolved items on the UN Agenda. He will also elaborate on the significant measures being taken by the caretaker government to consolidate Pakistan’s economic recovery and efforts to mobilize domestic and external investments. Pakistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram exclusively talking to The Nation on phone from New York said the 78th UNGA is taking place at a time when the whole world is facing multiple challenges including economic and climate challenge and Russia-Ukraine war. Munir said on the sidelines of UNGA five different summits are taking place in which Pakistan is actively participating. He also said PM Kakar has very busy schedule in New York where he has back to back meetings and participation in different summits. The PM will attend an SDG summit during his visit to the UN headquarters and would deliver speech there. The United Nations has convened the SDG summit in New York on Sept 18-19, during the General Assembly high-level week. Ambassador Munir said during his stay, the prime minister will hold meetings with the global leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA session and would also attend receptions hosted by UN Secretary-General and US President Biden separately. Munir said special focus of the speech of the prime minister would be Jammu and Kashmir dispute and worse human rights abuses by Indian forces. PM Kakar is also scheduled to interact with the international media and visit prominent US think tanks.