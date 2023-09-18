PM leaves for US to attend UNGA session

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Ka­kar left for New York yesterday on a five-day official visit to attend the 78th session of the United Nations Gen­eral Assembly. He will address the UN Gener­al Assembly session on 22nd September.

In his address, the Prime Minister will out­line Pakistan’s perspec­tive on a range of re­gional and global issues including Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is amongst the long­standing unresolved items on the UN Agen­da. He will also elabo­rate on the significant measures being taken by the caretaker gov­ernment to consolidate Pakistan’s economic re­covery and efforts to mo­bilize domestic and ex­ternal investments. Pa­kistan’s UN envoy Munir Akram exclusively talking to The Nation on phone from New York said the 78th UNGA is taking place at a time when the whole world is facing multiple challenges including eco­nomic and climate chal­lenge and Russia-Ukraine war. Munir said on the sidelines of UNGA five dif­ferent summits are taking place in which Pakistan is actively participating. He also said PM Kakar has very busy schedule in New York where he has back to back meetings and partic­ipation in different sum­mits. The PM will attend an SDG summit during his visit to the UN head­quarters and would deliv­er speech there. The Unit­ed Nations has convened the SDG summit in New York on Sept 18-19, during the General Assembly high-level week. Ambas­sador Munir said during his stay, the prime minis­ter will hold meetings with the global leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA ses­sion and would also attend receptions hosted by UN Secretary-General and US President Biden separate­ly. Munir said special focus of the speech of the prime minister would be Jammu and Kashmir dispute and worse human rights abus­es by Indian forces. PM Kakar is also scheduled to interact with the inter­national media and visit prominent US think tanks.