PR notifies five percent raise in train fares

Following the recent rise in petroleum prices, Pakistan Railways increased its fares as well.

The Railways announced a 5% surge in the fares for all express and goods trains. The new fares will be implemented from September 19 onwards.

A notification regarding the fare hike has been issued by the railway authorities.

It is worth mentioning that this is the third time in the past two months that train fares have been revised upwards.

Pakistan Railways last month had jacked up fares after the caretaker government increased petroleum prices by up to Rs20 per litre.

A notification issued by the railways said the train fare had been increased by 10 percent, adding that it will be applicable to all passenger trains operations across the country.

The train fare for Karachi to Shikarpur was increased by Rs200 to Rs1,600, it said, adding that the new prices were applicable from August 17.