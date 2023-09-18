PSO’s flight to excellence: Inauguration of refuelling operations at Quetta International Airport

ISLAMABAD-In a landmark achievement, PSO has reached a remarkable milestone by inaugurating its state-of-the-art aircraft refuelling facility at the Quetta International Airport situated in the heart of Balochistan, the capital and largest city of the province.

The auspicious occasion was graced by the General Manager Aviation, Marine and Exports, PSO, Syed Khawar Abbas Jillani as the chief guest, alongwith other dignitaries including, Malik Mazhar Hussain APM - Quetta, representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the vigilant guardians of the Airport Security Force (ASF), local luminaries, and revered officials from both organisations.

PSO is proud to have the largest footprint in the aviation business, a feat magnified by the addition of the Quetta airport to our portfolio. Going beyond Quetta, PSO has also taken on the Operations and Management of the Sukkur and Nawabshah Airports, significantly expanding our Jet fuel operations to cover an impressive 14 airports nationwide. We stand true to our unwavering promise of setting new standards of service excellence and unparalleled quality, while achieving an all-encompassing reach that connects us with customers across the nation. We extend a heartfelt invitation to all domestic and international airlines as well as Defense Forces of Pakistan to partake in PSO’s transformative journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Khawar Abbas Jillani expressed his sentiments, “PSO has over 40 years of refuelling aircrafts experience and has always supported Pakistan’s aviation industry.” He emphasised that the airport is well connected to the local cities and international destinations through Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) as well as Fly Dubai and Air Arabia.

This facility serves as a testament to PSO’s commitment in meeting the dynamic energy demands of the country. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to CAA and ASF for their support throughout this endeavour. PSO, the nation’s energy giant, continues to soar to greater heights and power the energy needs of the nation. Its evolving and progressive journey stands as a testament to its steadfast commitment to propelling the nation towards excellence and unprecedented achievements.