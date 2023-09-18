PU inks MoU with DRAP on research, training

LAHORE - To enhance mutual cooperation for research and training in the relevant field and to promote mutually beneficial relations, the Punjab University and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Chief Executive Officer DRAP Asim Rauf signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the PU. Principal PU College of Pharmacy Prof Dr Syed Atif Raza, eminent dignitaries from pharmaceutical industry, secretary Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) Punjab, community pharmacy, pharmaceutical consultant, regulators and faculty members were present. According to the MoU, the collaboration would allow the academia to share its research in the field of pharmaceutical sciences, for its appropriate utilisation by the regulator and other organisations.