Monday, September 18, 2023
PU inks MoU with DRAP on research, training

Our Staff Reporter
September 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  To enhance mutual cooperation for research and training in the relevant field and to promote mutually beneficial relations, the Punjab Uni­versity and Drug Regulatory Authority of Paki­stan (DRAP) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Chief Executive Officer DRAP Asim Rauf signed the MoU in a ceremony held at the PU. Principal PU College of Pharmacy Prof Dr Syed Atif Raza, eminent dignitaries from pharmaceutical industry, secretary Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) Punjab, com­munity pharmacy, pharmaceutical consultant, regulators and faculty members were present. According to the MoU, the collaboration would allow the academia to share its research in the field of pharmaceutical sciences, for its appro­priate utilisation by the regulator and other or­ganisations.

