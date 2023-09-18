Public support vital to get rid of terrorism: RPO

Dera ismail khan - Regional Police Officer Dera Range Nasir Mehmood Satti has said that the menace of terrorism will be rooted out, due to the best actions of the police, the miscreants are hiding now but they will not be forgiven in any case and those who challenge the government writ will be dealt strictly.

He vowed that the scourge of terrorism can be rooted out from the country if the people keep an eye on suspicious elements around them and pass the information to law enforcement agencies immediately.

He said that police along with other security agencies have been playing a leading role to flush out terrorists from Pakistani soil but the public cooperation is necessary to get success in war against terror.

In order to root out the menace of terrorism from society, the police officers should take civil society, political leaders, religious scholars, and media into confidence so that the monster of terrorism could be eradicated with their active support, RPO said while talking to media persons.

Due to the excellent actions of the police with the support of the Pakistan Army, the miscreants are hiding now, but they will not be forgiven in any case, he added. “Strict legal action should be taken against drug dealers, property mafia, people involved in smuggling and human trafficking besides efforts should be made to control social evils.”