Punctuality of trains reached 92pc in last four months: official

ISLAMABAD - The overall punctuality ratio of trains has improved from 76 to 92 percent in four months owing to close monitoring and stern measures taken by Pakistan Railways at the divisional and ministry lev­els. “With the punctuality of trains and concrete mea­sures taken by the depart­ment in last four months, the number of passengers has increased by over 20 million, which is ample proof of the department’s achievement,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP on Sunday. The official said that the de­partment had taken several steps to end the deficit of the department including the introduction of RABTA, an initiative towards enhanced customer facilitation. “The RABTA platform lets cus­tomers plan the trip, check train status, choose and pur­chase seats, order car rental, meals and refreshments and book hotels,” the official add­ed. To facilitate passengers, he said that a mobile appli­cation ‘Pakrail live’ had been launched for real-time track­ing of trains. The official said high-capacity/high-speed hopper trucks had been in­ducted in the current fleet for swift movement/unload­ing of coal and new high-capacity high-speed rolling stock coaches and wagons were being procured.