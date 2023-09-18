Punjab to provide sugar to people at Rs 140/kg at utility stores

LAHORE - A high-level meeting chaired by Pun­jab Chief Minister Mohsin the other day decided that the Punjab govern­ment will provide sugar to the people at the subsidized rate of Rs 140/kg through utility stores.

According to a handout, sugar will be available at 2100 utility stores and 750 franchised utility stores across Punjab. For the sake of transparency original CNIC will have to be brought along during the purchase of sugar.

Every family will be entitled to re­ceive 5 kg of sugar in one month.The process of provision of sugar will be launched in a few days. Federal Minis­ter for Industries &Trade Gohar Ejaz, Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Ibra­him Hassan Murad, famous industri­alist Fawad Mukhtar, Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, MD Utility Stores Muhammad Ali Amir and other offi­cials participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sun­day embarked on an official five-day visit to Beijing, China. At the Beijing airport, he received a warm recep­tion from senior Chinese officials and high-ranking officers of the Pakistan Embassy. Accompanying the chief minister were the provincial minis­ters SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, and Ibrahim Hassan Murad, as well as the Chief Secretary, Secretary of Finance, and other officials.

The night before his departure, Act­ing Chinese Consul General Mr. Cao Ke bid farewell to the chief minister at Lahore Airport. CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude for this friendly gesture and reaffirmed his commit­ment to fostering enduring changes in Punjab’s agriculture and other sectors through collaboration with China.

Mohsin Naqvi pledged to revo­lutionize Punjab’s agriculture by drawing upon China’s wealth of experience. Acting Chinese Consul General Mr. Cao Ke conveyed China’s eagerness to welcome their Pakistani counterparts, emphasizing that CM Mohsin Naqvi’s visit would be highly beneficial for the people of Punjab. In Beijing, a reception dinner was hosted by the Pakistani Ambassador in honor of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. The official delegation from the Punjab govern­ment received a warm welcome from Pakistani Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque at the Embassy. During the event, CM Mohsin Naqvi underscored their commitment to achieving sus­tained progress in Punjab by learning from China’s experiences.

He highlighted Punjab’s open­ness and suitability for investment, mentioning streamlined processes through a one-window operation. CM Mohsin Naqvi also announced spe­cial incentives for Chinese investors interested in Punjab. Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque expressed his enthu­siasm for the delegation led by CM Mohsin Naqvi from Punjab, affirming the welcoming stance of China.