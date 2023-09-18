Rain hits city, hot weather predicted for today

LAHORE - Heavy-to-moderate but scattered rain hit the city on Sunday, bringing down the temperature while the Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department (PMD) predicted hot and humid weather with chances of rain during the next 24 hours. The rain start­ed before noon and continued till evening in various spans in different city areas. Data collected from WASA revealed that Farrakhabad witnessed 15mm rain, Gulberg 14mm, Walled City 11mm, Paniwala Talab 7mm, Johar Town and Airport 5mm and Laxshmi Chowk 3mm rain. Following the rain, Man­aging Director WASA came out in the field and started visiting various city areas to monitor the clearance of rainwater. He also visited disposal stations of WASA and checked availabil­ity of generators and diesel. The MD instructed the field staff to remain active. The PMD said moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper/central parts while a westerly wave was also present over upper and west­ern parts of the country. They predicted that rain-wind/thun­dershower was expected in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, lower Sindh, eastern Balochistan and Kashmir while heavy falls was expected in lower Sindh during the forecast period. Rainfall was also witnessed in other cities including Islamabad, Attock, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Gujran­wala, Narowal, Noor Pur Thal, Murree, Sahiwal, Kotli, Cherat, Lower Dir, Peshawar City, Parachinar, Malam Jabba and Khuz­dar. Maximum temperature in the city was recorded as 33.5C while minimum was 25.5C.