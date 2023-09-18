Rain, thundershower expected in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower for Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, lower Sindh, eastern Balochistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Heavy falls are expected in lower Sindh during the forecast period. According to the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper/central parts. A westerly wave was also present over upper and western parts of the country. During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at few places. The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 61mm, Airport 41, Bokra 36, Golra 17, Zero Point 15), Attock 38, Rawalpindi (Kacheri 27, Shamsabad 17, Chaklala 11), Sargodha 27, Hafizabad 19, Lahore (Farooq Abad 15, Gulberg 14, City 11, Pani wala Talab 07, Johar Town, Airport 05, Laxmi Chowk 03), Gujranwala 12, Narowal 11, Noor Pur Thal 03, Murree 02, Sahiwal 01, Kashmir: Kotli 13, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 08, Lower Dir 05, Peshawar City, Parachinar 02, Malam Jabba 01, Balochistan: Khuzdar 02mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 42 C and Dadu 40 C.